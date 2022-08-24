It’s over. Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Stallone (née Flavin) have split, as Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester on August 19, In Touch can confirm. The couple is calling it quits after 25 years of marriage.

Jennifer, 54, filed paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida, just five days before Sylvester, 76, sparked breakup rumors. Closer Weekly was the first to break the news.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, August 23, Sly was spotted getting a tattoo of a bullmastiff, which was a coverup of the tattoo he previous had of Jennifer’s face on the top of his right arm, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Sly is currently in Oklahoma City filming the upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King, where he decided to stop by local tattoo artist Zach Perez’s shop for his new ink. In a since-deleted Instagram photo, the artist showed off his work — a portrait of Butkus, the dog from Sly’s legendary Rocky movies, over his Jennifer’s face.

“Greatest day in my tattoo career!!” Zach wrote in his since-deleted Instagram post on August 16. “Thank you for trusting me with your tattoo today @officialslystallone.”

As of August 14, the original tattoo of Jennifer’s face could be seen on the The Expendables star’s upper arm in a selfie Sly posted to his official Instagram page. The previous design featured a portrait of the model’s face surrounded by designs of greenery and flowers.

Jennifer also posted a cryptic hint about the status of her marriage to Sly as well. On August 10, Jennifer — who does not follow Sly oon Instagram — shared a picture of her and her three children that she shares with Sly. “These girls are my priority [red heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever [white heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] #truth #family #forever,” she captioned the photo via Instagram.

Sly and Jennifer met in 1988. At the time, Sly was already a mega Hollywood icon after starring in the films Rocky and First Blood. He had been married twice and divorced twice to second wife Brigitte Nielsen (1985-1987) and first wife Sasha Czack (1974-1985). He was also already father to two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, from his first marriage.

The couple dated off and on since their first encounter and welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia Rose Stallone, in 1996. Sly and Jennifer tied the knot the following year. In 1998, they welcomed their second child, daughter Sistine Rose Stallone. Their third child, Scarlet Rose Stallone, was born in 2002.

Sylvester and Jennifer celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, and at the time, there were no signs that there could be trouble in paradise as he shared a sweet tribute to his wife via Instagram. “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25!” Sly captioned a series of photos of him with Jennifer over the years. “Thank you sweetheart!”