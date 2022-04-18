Swedish House Mafia Reunites at Zenyara Estate During Coachella Weekend for Star-Studded Evening!

Legendary EDM group Swedish House Mafia reunited to play a private Spotify Party at the luxurious Zenyara Estate this past Friday night, their first performance together in more than nine years. The group gathered to celebrate the festival, along with their newly released album Paradise Again. The event brought fans and executives for a legendary evening filled with A-list Coachella goers like Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat, Chloe Cherry and others.

Zenyara estate, owned by billionaire philanthropist Michael Scott, has been home to many charitable and corporate events the last few months. “With stunning views and an open floor plan, the Zenyara Estate is perfect for any and all vacations,” Scott promised. “The white-sand beach and private pool area are both perfect places to soak up the sun on this amazing property. Once vacationers check in, they won’t want to leave!”

Zenyara Estate

Located in Coachella Valley — where the iconic festival takes place — the exclusive property is a hot spot for charitable and business retreats all throughout the year. Music moguls Rüfüs Du Sol, Black Coffee and Diplo have all played events at the estate lately, and guests can expect much more as Coachella continues.

The Zenyara estate — has already been auctioned off at the Los Angeles Baby2Baby 10-year gala and at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF benefit in St. Barts — offers a getaway from the California heat. Not to mention, the 70-acre property has a stunning pool in the middle of the estate and tons of amenities for guests to enjoy.

Zenyara includes 11 bedrooms that can fit up to 22 people. Those staying at the estate can also take advantage of a game room with ping pong, pool and backgammon, a full spa with steam and sauna rooms, paintball, tennis pavilion, golf course, horseback riding, an off-road track, DJ booth, karaoke and tons of water sports — jet skis, seabobs, kayaks, paddle boards, water bicycles and canoes.

Get ready for a little trip to paradise!