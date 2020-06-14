Rest in peace. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai, India after an apparent suicide on Sunday, June 14, Mumbai police confirmed to CNN in a statement. He was 34 years old. His death is currently under investigation.

Rajput’s team released a statement on behalf of his family following his death. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” his rep told CNN.

The late actor was best known for his role as Ishaan Bhatt in the 2013 film Kai po che! He earned his first acting credit in 2008 on the TV series Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and went on to star in the 2014 film PK. He also starred in the TV series Sacred Ties between 2009-2014. One of his last projects was Netflix’s 2019 movie, Drive.

Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock

Following the news of his tragic death, celebrities took to social media to share touching tributes in his memory. “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I’m so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace,” Indian actress Anushka Sharma, who costarred on PK, wrote on Instagram.

Fellow actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Honestly, this news has left me shocked and speechless … I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid [Nadiadwala], its producer, how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor … may God give strength to his family [folded hands emoji].”

Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences. “Sushant Singh Rajput … a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Rajput’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).