After Lavo voted out Aysha during last week’s episode of Survivor, all three tribes were left with five players each to kick off season 47, episode 4. The Wednesday, October 9, episode picked up back at Lavo after tribal council.

What Happened at Lavo in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 4?

Sol was blindsided by the vote since Kishan and Teeny went against the plan he thought they made to vote Rome out. Teeny also had to do damage control with Sol since she voted for him because she “couldn’t fathom writing Aysha’s name down” due to their strong connection, but also didn’t want to go against the plan she made with Kishan, Rome and Genevieve.

Since Rome used his hidden immunity idol last week, the hunt was on for a new idol, and Rome wanted to make sure Sol didn’t find it. Rome would not let Sol out of his sight. Although Genevieve and Rome were close, she felt for Sol and worried about Rome rubbing other people the wrong way. She agreed to be Sol’s ally moving forward and decided she wanted to nurture that relationship.

What Happened at Gata in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 4?

At Gata, Sam felt in control due to his close alliance with Sierra. He felt they were in a position to either work with the other close alliance, Anika and Rachel, or pick up Andy for the majority. However, Sierra was worried about how even the other tribes noticed that she and Sam were super close, so she wanted to solidify her own separate alliance — the “breadwinner alliance” — with Rachel and Anika.

Meanwhile, Sam wanted to keep Andy in his back pocket. Sierra was worried about how sloppy of a player Andy is, so she wasn’t sure if she was ready to work with him, but they still formed a bond. In fact, Sierra even told Andy about the “breadwinner alliance,” which he then shared with Sam, even though Sierra told him not to tell anyone. This freaked Sam out because he thought Sierra was his No. 1 and should be coming to him with this information. He approached Sierra with his concerns, which put Sierra on the defensive and led her to throw Andy’s name out as the person she wanted voted out next.

What Happened at Tuku in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 4?

At Tuku, Sue — who revealed that she was actually 58, despite telling the rest of the tribe she was 45 — found a beware advantage. Once she opened it, she would not be able to vote at tribal council until she found the idol. Luckily, it didn’t take Sue much time to find the idol that would be good until the final five tribal council.

Sue wanted to keep the idol a secret, but it was tough to do since red paint spilled everywhere when she discovered it. Although Sue thought she cleaned up all the paint, she missed a bit on her chin, which Caroline and Tiyana noticed and became suspicious about.

Who Won the Immunity Challenge in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 4?

At the immunity challenge, the players had to move a very heavy cube through a course so someone could climb on top of it and retrieve two bags. One player from each team had to open the bags and retrieve blocks that they then had to set up to make a window. That player then had to toss sandbags through the window without knocking the blocks over.

All the players then had to bring heavy sandbags to a platform to open up a pile of sand that they dug through to find a key. The key opened a lock to the final stage of a challenge, where two players from each tribe had to complete a puzzle.

Gata won the challenge, followed by Tuku, while Rome and Genevieve didn’t get one single piece of the puzzle at Lavo, putting them in last place again.

In addition to immunity, Gata also won three chickens as a reward. Sam wanted to eat the chickens for food, but Sierra was against that idea and wanted to keep them and hope they lay eggs instead.

Meanwhile, at Lavo, Rome considered using his steal-a-vote on Sol, which would prevent Sol from using his shot in the dark because he wouldn’t have a vote. However, he also didn’t want to get rid of the advantage so quickly, so he told Kishan they should come up with another name to tell Sol they were voting for. Kishan suggested Genevieve so the fake target wouldn’t be him.

Rome wanted to make sure they didn’t have to worry about Sol, so he put out a threat and told Sol to give him his shot in the dark or he’d use the steal-a-vote on him. This made Sol want to work with Rome even less and he was not willing to give up his shot in the dark. Kishan became worried about Rome’s chaotic gameplay and went to Genevieve and Sol with a plan to vote out Rome.

Who Went on the Journey in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 4?

As the winners of the challenge, Gata got to choose one player from each tribe to go on a journey. It had to be players who had never been on a journey before. They picked Andy from their tribe, Teeny from Lavo and Caroline from Tuku.

On the journey, the players had to agree on one person to lose their vote at the next tribal and then all three of them could share an advantage. If they couldn’t agree before a timer ran out, then they would all lose their vote. Even though Teeny was going to the very next tribal, she agreed to give up her vote because she was confident Sol or Rome would be going home and she trusted the people she was working with.

The trio received an amulet idol, which would have no power until the merge. All amulets left in the game had to be played together as an idol to protect the same person, so if the three players were all left, their pieces of the amulet had to be used together. The group was excited that they had a chance to protect each other at the merge, but Teeny also urged them not to use the amulet to be “funky” with each other.

Who Went Home in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 4?

Back at camp, Teeny immediately revealed she lost her vote and told Kishan and Genevieve about the amulet. They quickly filled her in on the plan to bring Sol in and vote out Rome.

However, Rome told Genevieve that Kishan had thrown out her name as the decoy vote to Sol. Genevieve didn’t want to give Kishan more power by going along with his plan to vote for Rome, who she also felt had her back. So, she told Rome about the plan to vote him out and warned him that Kishan was “dangerous.” Genevieve asked Rome and Sol to blindside Kishan, but they weren’t willing to go with that plan because they wanted to get each other out.

Rome apologized to Sol for how aggressively he approached him when he threatened him to give up his shot in the dark or he’d use his steal-a-vote on him. He also reiterated this at tribal council. Sol pleaded with Rome not to steal his vote because he was planning on using his shot in the dark at tribal.

Rome decided to go along with Genevieve’s plan and he stole Kishan’s vote at tribal, which left Kishan, Teeny and Sol completely confused about what was about to happen. Sol decided not to use his shot in the dark and all the votes went to Kishan, who was absolutely blindsided when he was voted off.