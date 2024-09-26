Episode 2 of Survivor season 47 picked up after Jon Lovett’s shocking elimination. Back at Lavo, Rome filled Teeny in on the fact that he found a clue to an idol. Since everyone wanted Rome out, Teeny was skeptical, but knew she had to form an alliance with Rome now that she knew he had this information.

The next day, Teeny told her ally Kishan about Rome’s clue. They uncovered the box that had the clue to the idol and Rome watched it happen. Teeny assured Rome she only let Kishan know so they could all work together. Rome finally uncovered the box and found out he could take the idol now and have it for one tribal, or solve another clue and have it for three tribals. However, if he didnt’t solve the next clue, he’d lose his vote. Rome decided to take the idol for one tribal.

Over at Tuku, TK declared that Kyle was his number one. Gabe was initially a strong part of this three, but since he was playing a strong game, TK was skeptical. TK wanted to work with Tiyana because he had more faith in her than Gabe.

At Gata, Andy was feeling better after his near-elimination since everyone wanted him to feel part of the group. Sam assured Andy they were working together but knew it would be easy to kick him to the curb. Sam wanted Andy to be his No. 1. However, Andy wanted some options and knew he had to go off on his own and look for an advantage.

Andy found the beware advantage but decided to leave it and figure out what to do with it later since he didn’t think anyone else from the tribe would find it.

However, Sam and Anika went on an idol hunt out of fear that Andy had found the idol before them. Sam found the beware advantage and decided to open it after Andy previously didn’t. Anika knew that Sam was already a threat before the advantage so she was glad that she was there when he found it. Sam told Sierra about the advantage and Anika told Rachel. However, Sam didn’t want Rachel to only be in Anika’s corner, so he also approached Rachel with the information.

Later, Andy went back in search of the idol and couldn’t find the clue he originally came upon. Unbeknownst to him, his other tribe members had found the clue. Sam and Rachel found the key they needed, but before they could make moves, Andy filled Sam in on the fact that there was a clue out there and suggested that one of the girls must’ve found it. Sam played along with Andy so Andy wouldn’t know he was working with the girls.

Meanwhile, Rome rubbed his Lavo tribe the wrong way with his bragging. Teeny admitted that it was “tempting” to get Rome out but knew he was a threat because of his idol.

Back at Tuku, TK, Kyle and Aiyana wanted to pull Gabe in to work with them, but Gabe was feeling more loyal to Sue and Caroline. He approached them to work together, but Caroline had no trust with Gabe. Since he was surprised by how skeptical she was, he showed her his idol to try and gain her trust.

Who Won the Immunity Challenge on ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 2?

At the immunity and reward challenge, the players had to jump into an ocean and race to a tower, then get a bag of rice through a small hole and to shore. On shore, one person had to stand behind a cage door and maneuver a key through a maze. Once the key was through, the players had to tear open a bag of rice to retrieve a ball and then maneuver the ball through a snake trap.

Gata finished the challenge first, earning them immunity and the fishing equipment reward. Lavo finished the challenge in second, which earned them immunity and a smaller fishing reward. That meant Tuku was the team in third place and headed to tribal council.

Who Went Home on ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 2?

After the immunity challenge, TK called out Tiyana for being caught smirking and not taking the challenge seriously. Gabe was also skeptical about Tiyana’s reaction to the challenge. However, Tiyana was annoyed that TK wasn’t taking any accountability for the loss and how he wouldn’t apologize for what went down.

Kyle wanted to make sure that things were still good with him, TK and Tiyana. After the conversation, TK assured Tiyana that they were still OK. She was still annoyed but knew that he was still a good physical asset to have. The three of them agreed to vote out Sue.

However, Gabe had other plans. He approached Sue and Caroline with the option to bring Tiyana in to vote out TK so he wouldn’t have to use his idol. Unfortunately, if Tiyana didn’t do that, the vote would go 3-3, which meant the tribe would have to draw rocks for a tie breaker.

At tribal council, Sue called out the “bromance” and claimed the three men were “on top.” Kyle admitted to being close with the other men, but TK insisted that it was “Sue’s problem” that she felt they were on top of the group. Caroline called Gabe out for searching for idols and everyone made it known that he was an obvious idol hunter.

Gabe played his hidden immunity idol since it was his only chance to use it. However, the women sided with Gabe for the vote. The first vote was for Sue, followed by a vote for TK, another for Sue, and then two for TK, which meant TK was sent home.