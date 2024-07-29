Survivor: Africa alum Kim Johnson has died at the age of 79 following her battle with cancer, her daughter Kerry Johnson Tichi confirmed.

“Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity,” Kerry said in a statement to People on Monday, July 29. “She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…”

In addition to Kerry, Kim was the mother to children Wendy and Teddy with her husband, Ted.

Kim – who was a retired schoolteacher from Oyster Bay, New York – competed on the reality competition show back in 2002 and came in second place behind Ethan Zohn.

She shared a strong bond with her Boran tribemates during her stint on the show, which helped her secure a spot in the final four. Kim then scored victories in two Immunity Challenges and made history as the oldest person to win the Final Immunity Challenge and the oldest female contestant to reach the Final Tribal Council at the age of 56.

Shortly after Kim’s death, Ethan, 50, took to Instagram to share a touching post about his fellow contestant. “Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you,” he wrote. “I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!”

In addition to the caption, Ethan shared a video that included a montage of clips that featured Kim’s time on the third season of Survivor. “You all made me so important, without exception, each one of you has helped me be the best that I can be, and so I’m leaving here like a winner big time,” she told the other contestants in one clip.

As the montage continued, another clip showed Kim discussing how she found the drive to compete in the challengers during the competition show.

“Final immunity challenge was not luck, was not being nice, was not any of those things …” she said. “That was something that came out of me, inside of me a determination I haven’t seen in me maybe ever.”

Getty

Several fans took to the comments section of Ethan’s post to reflect on Kim’s legacy and express their sorrow over her passing. “RIP to one of my all-time favorite Survivor OGs! Thinking of Kim’s family, friends and the Survivor community at this time,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “I’m honestly heartbroken that Kim never came back for another season, some may not say this but I feel Kim J was honestly a great player and I loved watching her. Rest In Peace Kim J.”

“This one hurts. She was a good one. I’m so sorry for your loss, Ethan,” a third social media user added, and another wrote, “My favorite duo, I’ve always loved you for deciding to take her knowing she would most likely win. It showed your true character and love and it was an inspiration so I’ve never forgotten.”