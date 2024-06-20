Suri Cruise Photographed Heading to Prom With Friends in NYC

Suri Cruise’s high school experience is soon coming to an end, and that means checking off a bucket list item that many students look forward to before graduation: prom night. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed looking absolutely stunning as she headed off to the event in New York City with her friends.

Suri, 18, was her mother’s twin in a patterned bodice gown with dark red accents, thin straps and a high-low hem, as seen in photos published by Page Six. She paired the dress with strappy gold heels, a small black clutch and a pink corsage on her wrist. As for her hair and makeup, the young actress’ brown locks were styled in loose waves, and she wore mauve lipstick to match her dress.

Meanwhile, a teen who appeared to be Suri’s date sported a blue suit. He was photographed with his hands around the California native’s waist, and they looked to be holding hands, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. Suri seemed to be in great spirits as she and her date posed for photos with their friends before heading into the venue.

Suri is set to graduate from the LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts this month. The school is home to several famous alumni, including Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, Timothée Chalamet, Nicki Minaj, Ansel Elgort and Awkwafina.

The teen recently revealed her plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after graduation. In a TikTok video posted by one of her classmates on May 20, Suri posed in a red and white sweatshirt with the college’s name on the front.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

While she did not reveal what she plans to study, the school is known for its drama program, and Suri has already participated in several high school plays. Most recently, she starred in LaGuardia’s production of Head Over Heels, based on the Broadway musical, featuring the music of the 1980s girl group The Go-Go’s. Suri made headlines for using her mother’s middle name, Noelle, instead of “Cruise” on the casting sheet, with the moniker listed as Suri Noelle.

Katie, 45, raised Suri in New York City after her 2012 divorce from Tom, 61. She told InStyle in March 2020 that her move to the Big Apple was “intense.”

“It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” she said. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

Suri and her mother are often seen spending time together in New York. Katie gave a rare update on her daughter in an April 2023 interview with Glamour.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” she said. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”