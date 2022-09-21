Stepping out. Sumner Stroh made her first public appearance after claiming she had an affair with Adam Levine for about a year on Tuesday, September 20.

The Instagram model, 23, shared a sunset video of herself twirling on the beach in a barely-there black string bikini on Tuesday, September 20. In the footage shared via her Instagram Story, Sumner tagged the talent management company Verge.

Courtesy of Sumner Stroh/Instagram

Just days prior, Stroh took to TikTok to expose her alleged affair with Levine, 43. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young and naive,” she said in a TikTok video posted on Monday, September 19. “I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Stroh went on to claim that she and the Maroon 5 singer stopped talking for a “period of months” before exposing alleged Instagram DMs from him after their alleged affair ended. The former Voice coach allegedly told Stroh that he was having another baby with wife Behati Prinsloo and if she would “be OK” with him naming the child Sumner if it were a boy.

“My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. I wanted to handle this privately, I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do – making money the way I do and being an Instagram model,” she continued in the video. “So, being tied to a story like this … I know stereotypes. I had sent some screenshots, recklessly, to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell [the screenshots] to a tabloid, so here I am.”

Stroh then uploaded another video, reiterating that she is not the victim in the alleged situation, while apologizing to Prinsloo for her alleged actions.

Levine responded to the claims via Instagram, while denying he had an affair with Stroh on Tuesday, September 20. The “One More Night” artist admitted to using “poor judgment” and flirting with women other than his wife, however, he claimed he never acted beyond that.

“In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” his statement read. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Stroh responded to his statement the same day via Instagram Stories. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” she said.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sumner Stroh at the ESPYs event.