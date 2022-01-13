What Are the ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Careers? See What Each Cast Member Does for a Living

Starring on a hit reality television show doesn’t mean a cast should throw away their other career goals — that’s why the current and former cast of the Bravo show Summer House have their own aspirations on the side! While having managed some romance drama here and there, each person strived for various business ventures as well.

Carl Radke, for example, works a whole bunch of jobs in addition to appearing on the Montauk, Long Island-based series. First off, he’s a movie producer, having executive produced the two short films Grace Note and Silo: Edge of the Real World, per IMDb. Not only does he work behind the camera, but Carl is also an actor. He made an appearance on the show Bumbld in 2019.

To add onto Carl’s long list of jobs, he is also the Vice President of Sales at the company Loverboy, according to his LinkedIn page. Loverboy is described as an “alternative alcohol lifestyle company based in New York City,” per LinkedIn. It sells sparkling alcoholic teas and cocktails, including “spritz and martinis,” according to the company’s website.

A few other Summer House cast members hold their own business ventures as well, such as Lindsay Hubbard. She works as a Public Relations Specialist, per Screen Rant, since she is the founder of her company, Hubb House PR.

Meanwhile, cast member Ciara Miller chose a completely different route in comparison to her costars: healthcare. Ciara listed herself as a home health aide on her LinkedIn profile page. However, she works as a part-time model, as shown on her personal Instagram account, where she often posts professional photographs of herself.

Ciara revealed in an April 2021 interview for In The Know that she was working as a traveling ICU nurse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worked in Texas and I worked in New York, I worked over in Brooklyn,” she said. “I’m thankful for the experience.”

“I mean I always say, nursing was hard pre-pandemic, and I’m ICU, so that’s all I know,” she added at the time. “I mean, the amount of work that goes into taking care of these patients is, it’s a lot. And so, add the pandemic on top of there being a nurse shortage was pretty unexplainable.”

Despite the difficulties in this line of work, Ciara pointed out that people have learned more about the job in recent years. “I feel like nurses are finally getting the recognition that we’ve always been worthy of,” she added. “Literally nothing can happen without the nurse.”

