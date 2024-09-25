Succession star Alan Ruck is refusing to reveal if he hired a private investigator to track the man suing him over a car crash, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Alan, 68, asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to shut down the recent motion brought by Horacio Vela.

In November, Alan crashed his 2023 Rivian truck into a pizza shop on Hollywood Boulevard. The actor was involved in a four-way crash that led to him driving into the restaurant. TMZ reported that video from the scene showed Alan’s car hitting another car from behind which led to Alan’s car smashing into the restaurant.

Police determined the actor was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The car’s maker conducted an internal investigation that reportedly found the car did not malfunction at the time of the crash.

In his lawsuit, Horacio claimed that he was the driver who Alan hit at the red light.

He said he suffered “severe injuries and damages” from the accident. The suit claimed Horacio had to be transported to the hospital at the scene.

The man demanded unspecified damages for “property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress and other consequential damages.” Alan denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

The actor argued “that [Horacio’s] damages, if any, are due in whole or in part to the proximate contributory and comparative fault of [Horacio] and/or third parties, and that the liability of [Alan], which liability is specifically denied, should be reduced or barred in proportion to said fault.” Further, Alan’s lawyer argued that he is entitled to an “offset or credit for the full amount of all monies received by [Horacio], either directly or indirectly, in connection with all insurance claims and settlements.”

He demanded the suit be dismissed and Horacio be awarded nothing.

Recently, Horacio asked the court to force Alan to answer questions and produce documents.

One of the questions he claimed Alan refused to answer was whether he hired a private investigator related to the incident. Horacio said he wants answers on surveillance and any private investigators hired. “Regarding surveillance of [Horacio], such information is discoverable and not automatically protected by the attorney-client privilege or work product,” the motion read.

Alan objected to the request.

His lawyer wrote, “Requesting information as to whether [Alan] has a private investigator is a clear attempt to seek to invade asserted privileges and obtain information protected by the attorney-client privilege.”

“Whether a private investigator has been hired would reflect defense counsel’s strategies and tactics in preparation for trial, and such is properly considered to be attorney work product. [Horacio] has all the information known to [Alan] regarding witnesses and documents related to this incident, and [Horacio] is able to conduct an investigation based on this available information or hire a private investigator should he so choose,” he added.

A judge has yet to rule.