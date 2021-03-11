With a new movie on the way, Jackass 4 star Steve-O (real name: Stephen Gilchrist Glover) has a lot to celebrate these days, including staying sober for more than a decade. The TV personality, widely known for his fearless and wild antics, shared new before-and-after photos to reveal his health strides from 2006 to 2021.

“So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today — thanks to everyone who helped me get here!” he announced via Twitter on Thursday, March 11, next to side-by-side portraits from his partying days and now.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The stunt performer, 46, has continued to be transparent about his past drug use after MTV aired Steve-O: Demise and Rise, a documentary about his “descent into madness” and how an intervention saved him from self-destructing.

In January 2019, he detailed one of the lowest points of his life during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, reminiscing on a time he visited his drug dealer’s home.

“I’m in his house and over at the table where he would weigh out all of his drugs, there was a very noticeable residue of cocaine,” Steve-O said. “And so, I went over to the table to scrape up a pile of cocaine to snort it. But as I had sat down looking at it … you could see, like, the little, tiny little blood splatter on the residue.”

“This is how just desperate and pathetic my addiction was that I sat there knowingly scraping up this tainted, like, blood cocaine,” he added. “I sat there and snorted it, which is so f—ed up. I snorted the blood of an intravenous drug user.”

Shutterstock (2)

Prior to that, the entertainer thanked his costars for stepping in to help him stay sober. “Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug,” Steve-O tweeted in 2018. “I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you.”

Fortunately, fans will get to see him on the big screen again soon because Jackass 4 is set for release in September 2021. This film will be just as jaw-dropping and nostalgic, which is no surprise.

“As far as me doing super physical crazy stuff, I never stopped,” Steve-O told the AV Club in a recent interview. “So, it was sort of natural for me because I have been active the whole-time doing stuff like that. We all showed up to shoot [and] it was like we had never stopped. There was chemistry and it felt like we were right back where we started again. It felt great.”