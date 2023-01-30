We wish we knew! Steve Lacy became a household name with his single “Bad Habit,” but the singer and songwriter is no stranger to making radio hits. Find out Steve Lacy’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Steve Lacy’s Net Worth?

Steve Lacy is worth a reported $35 million, according to multiple sources.

How Else Does Steve Lacy Make Money?

According to his Spotify biography, the Compton, California, native coproduced a Grammy-nominated album while still in high school.

The singer, songwriter and producer gained recognition as a guitarist in the R&B alternative band, The Internet, in 2014. The band’s 2015 album, Ego Death, was nominated for Best Contemporary Urban album, and he has since worked with his former bandmates’ assorted solo projects.

After releasing a self-produced EP in 2018, his debut album, Apollo XXI, earned him a nomination at the 2019 Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

His second album, Gemini Rights, home to the radio smash “Bad Habit,” was released in 2022 and has earned him two Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

“I can’t explain it. It’s a new feeling. I think I’ll be able to tell you about it in a couple months,” the “Buttons” singer wrote following the album’s release in July 2022. “But for now I’ll enjoy this newness. Thank you guys for all the love and support, I promise it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Apart from his own musical talents, he’s also coproduced songs for major superstars like Kali Uchis, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Steve Lacy on ‘Bad Habit’ Success

In a conversation with The Guardian, the “Static” singer revealed that his mega-hit “Bad Habit” took over a year to create and said it was “a definitive moment” when it hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstoc

“It was writing to that feeling of being a shy person. It’s kind of a play on confidence, by the end, it flips and it’s, like, ‘Oh, you coming back to me now,’” the California native explained the significance behind the lyrics. “I’m kind of flexing, giving it back and being, like, “You were too good for me,’ and then in the end, I’m almost too good for [them] but I’m still down. To me, that was just a really fun story that I’m sure everybody has experienced before.”