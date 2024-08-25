Stephen Baldwin is a grandpa! The Usual Suspects star congratulated his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, on the recent birth of their first child.

Stephen, 58, reshared a post from Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, on X and added his own congrats on August 23.

“Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family,” Stephen wrote.

The 8 Seconds actor’s message comes after Hailey, 27, revealed that she wasn’t “close” with her family during an interview with W Magazine just weeks before she gave birth.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” the Rhodes skincare founder told the publication in an article published on July 23. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

Hailey also said that while she was growing up, she knew her family wasn’t a typical one.

“I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” Hailey confessed. “But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey also addressed the rumors that her marriage to Justin, 30, was crumbling.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,’” Hailey told the outlet. “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

The model continued, “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

In February, Stephen whipped fans into a frenzy when he shared a post on Instagram asking for “prayers” for his youngest daughter and Justin. Many believed that the Bio-Dome actor was hinting at trouble in the couple’s marriage.

Gotham / Getty Images

Stephen reshared an Instagram Reel from religious figure Victor Marx that showed Justin singing a cover of Martin Smith’s “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.”

Victor added text over the video that read, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them.”

He continued in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

Rumors about the couple’s relationship hitting a rough patch had been swirling for months before Stephen’s post on Instagram. However, a source revealed to In Touch that Stephen’s post asking for “prayers” was the straw that broke the camel’s back and Hailey confronted her dad about it.

“Hailey confronted her father, warning him to refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin’s lives,” the insider told In Touch.

Hailey also took to Instagram to break her silence over the continued speculation on the state of her marriage the following month.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story in March. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”