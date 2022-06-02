Lake retreats, cabin rentals, patio happy hours, day-into-night barbecues with multiple rounds of cornhole. It’s all about enjoying the warmer weather. Get together with friends and family, throw open those windows, blast your favorite tunes over the speaker and buy STEM – a new collection of pest control products powered by plant-derived active ingredients. Their full line up of entomologist-tested and scientifically engineered bug-fighting products are formulated with botanical extracts – no added dye, fragrance, or harsh chemical odor – so it’s safe for your whole “summer squad” of both humans and pets (when used as directed).

Courtesy of STEM

A one-stop shop for pest control: Here’s the whole STEM line we are obsessed with.

STEM’s Bug Killer line showcases the bugs it is designed to kill within the name, making it easier for families to select the right product for their needs—from ants and roaches to yellow jackets and fruit flies.

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Flies): insecticide trigger spray that is formulated to kill roaches, flies and ants.

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Spiders): insecticide spray that targets ants, roaches and spiders and can be used both indoors and outdoors, when used as directed.

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Flies, Mosquitoes, & Gnats): insecticide spray that uses plant-derived, active ingredients to kill flies, mosquitoes and gnats on contact.

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Wasps, Hornets & Yellow Jackets): kills wasps, hornets and yellow jackets and is designed to spray up to 15 feet, so users can attack stinging insects before they attack them.

STEM Fruit Fly Trap: uses a potent combination of ingredients designed to attract and drown fruit flies.

STEM’s Mosquito Repellent line has two convenient options for protecting families during peak bug season.

STEM Bug Repellent Spray (Mosquitoes): mosquito repellent spritz formulated with an essential oil blend designed to keep mosquitoes away.

STEM Bug Repellent Wipes (Mosquitoes): uses plant-derived active ingredients and is safe for use on kids (6 months and older, when used as directed) to keep mosquitoes away.

STEM insecticides and repellents are available online and in-store at many retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target. For full product availability, visit STEMForBugs.com.