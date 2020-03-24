In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t let fitness take a back seat if you’re stuck at home these days! Now more than ever is the time to stay active and work out — which is where Adrenaline Shoc Energy comes in.

Known as A-SHOC, the brand was built on the foundation of living a healthy, active lifestyle. Launched in June, the high-performance energy drinks were designed to help everyday people (as well as trainers and most advanced athletes) reach their peak in fitness.

Buy the Adrenaline Shoc Performance Pack for $36 now, or shop Adrenaline Shoc products at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2020 but are subject to change.

Right now, the brand is encouraging its devoted community of athletes to stay healthy and fit at home — or very close to home. It’s important to listen to local health and government officials when deciding if an outdoor workout is an option, which is why A-SHOC has dedicated itself to supporting influencers (including pro-surfer Billy Kemper) to share workouts and meal preps at home to inspire others.

Social media can get a bad rap — but it has the power to create an intimacy and togetherness even in the most complex of times. That’s why many are turning to Instagram in order to continue on their path to optimal fitness, and A-SHOC is an integral part of that journey.

Loaded with naturally sourced electrolytes from ocean minerals and essential amino acids, including BCAAs, A-SHOC products are the perfect partner when it comes to making your fitness goals a reality. Shop the products now, and follow the brand on Instagram for the latest in health and wellness!

