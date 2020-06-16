Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder confirmed her pregnancy with fiancé Beau Clark and revealed the due date of baby No. 1. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January,” the former Bravo star’s rep told In Touch on Tuesday, June 16.

The pair, who got engaged in August 2019, are “grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.” Stassi’s confirmation comes just days after the New Orleans native, 31, was fired from Vanderpump Rules following past racist behavior toward costar Faith Stowers.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Faith, 31, accused Stassi and castmate Kristen Doute, who was also fired, of mistreating her during a brief stint on Vanderpump Rules in 2017. In the season 5 premiere, it was discovered Jax Taylor cheated on his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, with Faith.

“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him,” the Ex on the Beach alum explained to Floribama Shore personality Candace Rice during an Instagram Live in early June. “They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Faith also alleged that Stassi and Kristen, 37, called her hair “nappy” and reported her to the police for a crime she had no involvement in. Since then, the Next Level Basic author and He’s Making You Crazy author issued a joint statement.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” rep Steve Honig told In Touch on June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

With Stassi, Kristen and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni gone — they, too, were let go for past racist behavior — Bravo is hoping to take Vanderpump Rules in a different direction.

“The show will go on,” a source revealed to Life & Style, adding that the network is “committed to making a difference.”