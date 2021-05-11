This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipes, click here.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We’ve all heard it, but do we all get a wholesome breakfast to kick start every day? Sadly, the answer is no. But there is a simple way to get your day started the right way; say good morning to CBD smoothies.

Smoothies are full of flavor and nutrients, easily customizable to your every need and preference. A smoothie can provide a power-packed start to your day, typically packed with protein, fiber and many other nutrients that can help subdue food cravings and avoid junk food or other not so healthy options.

A nutritious breakfast can give you the best start to your day, giving you energy and support from the start of the day and on. And the only way to make a breakfast smoothie even better and potentially more therapeutic? Add some CBD! Read on for three simple CBD smoothie recipes to start your day off right:

Super Green CBD Antioxidant Smoothie

This green smoothie is packed full of all the ‘greens’ and antioxidants you need. By combining banana with spinach, kale and cacao, this green smoothie could help aid in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol while aiding the immune system and regulating metabolism. All the ingredients in this smoothie are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that could benefit your health, plus some CBD and this is one green smoothie you won’t want to miss.

Ingredients

1 cup kale

1 cup spinach

½ ripe banana

2 tablespoons cacao

Small handful of almonds

Small handful of cashews

½ cup full-fat coconut milk

¼ cup almond milk

1 dropper-full CBD oil

2-3 ice cubes (optional)

Directions

Place your ice cubes (optional), spinach, kale, banana, almonds, cashews, coconut milk and almond milk into a blender. Blend until smooth. Add cacao and CBD, blend for 10-15 more seconds. Serve and enjoy!

Superfood Berry CBD Smoothie

If you love berries, this is the smoothie for you. By combining berries with hemp seeds, avocado and Greek yogurt, you are crafting a protein packed, antioxidant boosted elixir that not only delivers a health-packed punch but tastes great too. Berries are known for their high vitamin and antioxidant content, while hemp seeds and avocado deliver a dose of healthy-fats and plant-based protein to keep you energized all day. Bring on the berries!

Ingredients

½ cup frozen blueberries

½ cup frozen raspberries

½ cup frozen strawberries

1 frozen banana

1 cup Greek yogurt (vanilla or plain)

1 small avocado

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

½ cup almond milk

1 dropper-full CBD oil

1 -2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey

Directions

Add your banana, berried, yogurt, avocado and almond milk to blender. Blend until smooth. Add maple syrup or honey, hemp seeds and CBD oil. Blend for an additional 10 to 15 seconds. Serve and enjoy!

Tropical CBD Superfood Smoothie

Do you picture yourself on a tropical beach to start the morning? While we can’t deliver on the beach, this tropical CBD smoothie will have you feeling tropical from your own kitchen. This smoothie is packed with tropical fruits, known for their high vitamin content and carotenoids – a type of antioxidant vital to humans – which can up the ante of nutrients entering the bloodstream. Many tropical fruits can help to promote anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and anti-diabetic properties, making them the perfect combo with CBD.

Ingredients

2 cups kale or spinach

¼ cup frozen pineapple

½ frozen banana

¼ cup frozen mango

½ cup fresh or frozen papaya

¼ cup Greek yogurt (vanilla or plain)

¼ cup coconut milk

1-2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 dropper-full CBD oil

Directions

Add banana, pineapple, mango, papaya, greens, yogurt and coconut milk to blender. Blend until smooth. Add maple syrup or honey and CBD oil to blender. Blend additional 10-15 seconds. Serve and enjoy!

If cooking with CBD oil is something that interests you, click here for a simple guide on getting started cooking with CBD oil.