What They Saw! Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian and More Who Partied With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces up to life in prison, In Touch reveals the A-listers who got invites to join the infamous parties he’s been known for hosting. The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on September 16, 2024, on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy has pled not guilty and has denied all allegations against him.

Diddy’s “Freak Off” parties have been highlighted as the center of illegal activities and familiar celebrity faces attended the events. Since his arrest, stars like former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson have opened up about their experiences at Diddy’s parties.