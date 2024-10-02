Zipped Lips

Ashton Kutcher briefly shared what a party hosted by Diddy is like during a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” the That 70s Show actor told host Sean Evans. “Can’t tell that one either – I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”

The clip of his interview resurfaced following Diddy’s September 2024 arrest, leading fans to question Ashton’s friendship with him.

“Ashton is seriously concerned about getting dragged into his ugly mess,” a source exclusively told In Touch on October 1, 2024. “People are outraged, and they want answers.”