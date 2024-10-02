What They Saw! Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian and More Who Partied With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces up to life in prison, In Touch reveals the A-listers who got invites to join the infamous parties he’s been known for hosting. The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on September 16, 2024, on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy has pled not guilty and has denied all allegations against him.
Diddy’s “Freak Off” parties have been highlighted as the center of illegal activities and familiar celebrity faces attended the events. Since his arrest, stars like former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson have opened up about their experiences at Diddy’s parties.
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.