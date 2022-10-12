Stars Who Got Sexy Nipple Piercings: See Which Celebs Have the Daring Chest Jewelry

Quite a few daring celebrities have revealed that they got nipple piercings at one point throughout their Hollywood careers. And even though the procedure can be painful for some, the stars persevered and showed off their skin-flashing jewelry either on the red carpet or during a day out.

Kendall Jenner previously told Page Six why she decided to decorate her nips.

“I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it,’” the Kardashians star told the outlet in September 2015. “[I was] so terrified. I’m laying on the bed like, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

Despite the fact that the process “hurt,” Kendall pointed out it “wasn’t as bad as everyone made it seem, and maybe because everyone hyped it up … [she] thought it would be really, really bad.”

“Then, it wasn’t as bad as I expected,” she concluded.

It turns out that Kendall wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to get a piercing. Her sister Kylie Jenner unveiled hers one year after Kendall by sharing pictures from a photo shoot via her Instagram account in November 2016.

However, the reality TV family aren’t the only famous faces to have debuted the stunning jewelry. Actress Bella Thorne announced via Twitter in January 2017 that she was planning on getting one.

“So, like, I’m getting a nip piercing,” the Shake It Up alum wrote at the time. In April of that year, she unveiled the new shiny gear in a series of Snapchat photos while wearing a sheer white bodysuit.

Other former child stars have also shown off their bedazzled breast looks, including Keke Palmer. The Nope actress shared stylish snapshots via Instagram in December 2016, which featured her donning a mesh graphic tee that revealed her silver nipple ring.

“Keke MF Palmer,” the Nickelodeon alum captioned the post at the time.

She also stepped out in New York City in February 2017, proudly flaunting her shiny jewelry while strutting in New York City sporting a see-through black and red mini dress.

