These celebrities didn’t shy away from exposing other celebs’ bad behaviors by calling them out in public interviews and totally putting them on blast!

Hailee Steinfeld vs. Lea Michele

While going to an audition when she was 13 in 2009, Hailee Steinfeld spotted Lea Michele on a studio lot. “I was like, ‘That’s the girl from Glee. I’ve got to ask for her autograph!’” Hailee recalled.

But Lea kept walking. “I was so sad! I was practically crying on the way home.” Lea has since blamed the snub on a busy schedule: “I never meant to hurt her feelings.”

Simone Biles (and Her Mom) vs. Snoop Dogg

While being interviewed by NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg on July 26, Simone Biles’ mom put the rapper on the spot. “I will never forget we met you in Times Square, 2010,” Nellie said. “We asked for a picture, and you said, ‘Two minutes.’ One, two…and you were gone!”

Eric Stonestreet vs. Gene Simmons

Eric Stonestreet slammed Gene Simmons for trying “to bully my mom out of her seat” on a flight to Kansas City in 2014. The KISS bassist denied it, but his bandmate Paul Stanley later called the incident “a misunderstanding.”

JoJo Siwa vs. Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa called Candace Cameron Bure “the rudest celebrity” because the Fuller House star refused to take a picture with her when she was 11. They seemingly buried the hatchet, but in 2023, JoJo called Candace’s comments about traditional marriage “hurtful” to the LGBTQ community. “We are never going to get along,” JoJo decided.