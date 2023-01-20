These Are the Most Rare Celebrity Baby Names of 2023 So Far: Esti, Aury and More!

If this year is anything like the last, we’re in for a wild ride when it comes to unique and rare celebrity baby names.

While Nick Cannon has a wide array of children’s names between his dozen offspring, his youngest just missed being born in the new year. The Wild n’ Out host welcomed baby No. 12, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with singer Alyssa Scott on December 14, 2022.

“Our lives are forever changed,” she captioned footage of the birth. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

In addition to Halo, the All That alum also welcomed children Legendary Love, Onyx Ice Cole, Rise Messiah and Beautiful Zeppelin last year. But he’s not the only one to use a word out of the dictionary to name his child.

Country star Chris Lane and wife Lauren Lane welcomed their second son last year. Baker Weston Lane joined old brother Dutton Walker Lane in October 2022.

So far 2023 is giving 2022 a run for its money as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, on January 13.

“She’s here!” the Cravings author shared via Instagram on January 19. “The house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss.”

The happy couple announced they were expecting their rainbow baby in August 2022, nearly two years after the loss of their unborn son, Jack. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” Chrissy shared via Instagram at the time. “Joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

According to nameberry.com, Esti can mean “star,” which she is destined to be!

Scroll down to see celebrities who chose unique and unusual names for their babies in 2023!