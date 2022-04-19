Stars on Ice 2022 Tour Kicks Off With Olympians Nathan Chen, Jason Brown and More Dazzling Champions

Cool as ice. The 2022 Stars on Ice tour is officially underway, and it’s clear that watching ice skaters in person is an entirely different experience from watching on TV.

The tour, which kicked off on Thursday, April 14, in Fort Myers, Florida, includes many Olympians. Gold medalist Nathan Chen left audiences’ jaws on the floor with his two performances. The 21-year-old skater — who became the first Asian American man to earn an Olympic medal in single skating in February — included impressive backflips and break dancing choreography in his routine.

Bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue wowed audiences with their ice dancing to Joe Cocker’s “I Put a Spell on You.” Fans only have a limited amount of time to watch the skaters perform together. The pair announced their retirement ahead of the 2022 Olympics. However, because they aren’t retiring from skating entirely, they will still do shows.

“And we’re off!!!!!” Donohue, 31, shared via Instagram on April 10 alongside a photo of him with his luggage. “@starsonice ‘22 let’s go. 🍻 to 7 weeks of adventure. Can’t wait to see you all on the road 🚌 ⛸.”

Courtesy of Deborah Owens

Fan-favorite Jason Brown, who won a Bronze medal at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, proved that despite not winning a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics — he placed sixth in men’s singles — he’s still a top performer on the ice. Fellow 2022 Olympic team members Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell also stunned audience members with their popular routines.

The cast is rounded out by Olympic Team silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Vincent Zhou, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier along with Karen Chen. Select cities will also get to see duos Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker as well as Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc at the Stars on Ice tour.

The skaters really dazzle when they all take the ice at the same time for the ensemble performances. There are four group performances, the last of which is a stunning Elton John medley. The finale includes costumes fashioned after the Grammy winner’s iconic looks. Liu, 16, wears a patriotic outfit that includes the star print John made iconic in the 1970s. Bates, 33, has a white jacket embellished with feathers, just like the “Rocketman” singer’s iconic Bob Mackie-designed coat.

Courtesy of Deborah Owens

The Stars on Ice finale ended with the entire arena giving a thunderous standing ovation on opening night at the Hertz Arena.

See the full Stars on Ice tour schedule, which include 23 cities, at starsonice.com.