Countless celebrities love flaunting fashionable pasties to create a boob-baring outfit! Whether they hit the red carpet or walk down the street, several stars have continued the designer nipple trend over the years by opting for different shapes and colors.

One of the most famous faces for the fashion movement is none other than Miley Cyrus.

“On this very day six years ago … I invented nipple pasties,” the “Midnight Sky” artist captioned an Instagram post in October 2019, which featured a photo of her from 2013 wearing a white long-sleeved crop top with two large stars on her nips.

Previously, Miley opened up about a funny incident when she met Sir Paul McCartney while wearing a pair of the infamous breast stickers. The Disney Channel alum recounted the memory during an August 2015 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as she sported a sparkling ensemble that included two pink glittering heart pasties.

“I did the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Joan Jett. I inducted her, and I was there when we were talking to Paul McCartney,” she began. “And I saw him not knowing how to talk to me, which, I don’t really know how to talk to Paul McCartney, so it made me very comfortable because it made him more uncomfortable.”

She continued, “So, sometimes it’s a nice convo icebreaker. You could just be like, ‘Stop staring at my tits,’ and then the convo keeps going.”

At the time, she shared how her country singer dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, feels about her sheer and sexy fashion taste.

“I’m sure maybe he’d rather me not have my tits out all the time, but he’d rather me have my tits out and be a good person [rather] than have a shirt on and be a bitch,” the Last Song actress explained, before adding, “I feel better this way.”

Aside from the Hannah Montana alum, several other pop stars have proudly worn pasties, including Lady Gaga. Whether it be full-on nudity or revealing clothes, the Star Is Born actress has sported quite a few shiny and head-turning looks in the past.

In September 2013, Gaga opened up to the Los Angeles Times about her personal sense of style and why she liked to wear risqué choices.

“I’m really proud of myself that I could take my clothes off and take my makeup off and just be there, because, since I was 11 years old, I didn’t feel like I could,” the Grammy Award winner explained, before referring to her album Artpop. “And you have seen me put on lots of wigs and lots of outfits and lots of theater because I was unable to do that. With Artpop, I took it all off, and I challenged myself to be able to transform in a minimal way.”

Music artists aren’t the only ones who have bared it all, though. Quite a few actors and models have done the same and brought their own fashion game by wearing the nipple covers.

