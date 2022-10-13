These Are Hollywood’s Most Dramatic Deep V-Neck Looks: See the Hottest Skin-Flashing Photos

When it comes to setting new fashion trends, celebrities never fail to up the ante by creating even more style movements. Several stars have created a trend out of deep, plunging V-neck outfits and other cleavage-baring looks — including T-shirts and other tops — by lowering the neckline to such a dramatic point that they redefined the meaning of skin-baring.

Aside from her music and acting roles, Jennifer Lopez is known for her iconic green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards, which featured a plunging V neckline that revealed her toned abs and upper torso. The dress catapulted J. Lo to Google stardom, and she even updated the frock in 2019 during Milan Fashion Week by cutting off a few pieces of fabric to show some more skin on the runway.

The Hustlers actress spoke to Vogue in September 2019 about the memorable outfit, recalling how people were shocked by its revealing front and back.

“I didn’t think it was all that risqué, to be honest,” Jennifer said. “The dress was just provocative enough to make people interested. That was a moment that captured people’s imaginations, I think, in terms of my career, this dress really marked a moment in time.”

She also remembered that she wasn’t certain what exactly she would wear at the award show in 2000 when she was nominated for a Grammy until one of her stylists came out with the multi-patterned ensemble.

“And I tried on the green one, and when I came out … they were like, ‘That’s the dress. That is the dress. That’s what you’re wearing Let’s go.’ And then Andrea, my stylist, was like, ‘No, you can’t wear that one.’”

Jennifer then revealed that her stylist had told her that multiple women had actually worn that slit, V-neck, backless dress before her, including Donatella Versace, one of the Spice Girls and Sandra Bullock.

Nevertheless, the “On My Way” artist knew it was the right one for her, and she wore it proudly while walking the red carpet.

“It was just one of those perfect moments,” she concluded in her interview.

Jennifer isn’t the only one who has wowed fans by stepping out in a super deep V neckline, though. Many other pop stars and even members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have also strutted their stuff in the trend-setting look.

Scroll through the gallery to see your favorite stars in their lowest V-neck outfits!