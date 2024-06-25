Your account
Lionel Richie, Jimmy Fallon and More Celebrate at Nemacolin Resort's Summer Solstice Party [Photos]

News
Jun 25, 2024 4:01 pm·
Several famous faces gathered to celebrate the beginning of summer at Nemacolin resort’s Summer Solstice Party in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, which was a weekend-long event that began on June 21.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the party was attended by a number of A-list stars including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Marisa Tomei, Nicole Ari Parker, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga surprised guests by performing renditions of “La Vie en Rose” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” as well as several of her hits.

The celebration ended with Nick Cannon performing a memorable DJ set under a solstice moon.

