Mothers said they loved his long, curly blond hair, bright blue eyes and good teeth. Some liked that he can play the guitar and has a lust for travel. Others felt a connection when they met the charismatic, intelligent and easy-to-talk-to former teacher. All of them were grateful that Jonathan Jacob Meijer was willing to help them realize their dream of becoming a parent. Said one mom, echoing the sentiments of many: “He can really draw you in.”

Then they learned the truth about the serial sperm donor. Over 17 years, the Dutch musician and YouTube content creator in his 40s has fathered a shocking number of children around the world.

According to the newly released Netflix docuseries The Man With 1,000 Kids, it could be thousands in at least 22 countries. Jonathan, however, insisted in a recent video that through his private sperm bank donations, he’s a biological dad to about 550 children who were welcomed by an estimated 225 families, a number “loosely based on the fact that I helped most … with two children on average.” And “in the last five years,” Jonathan claims, he’s “solely been a donor helping [conceive] siblings” and hasn’t worked with “new recipients.”

Over the Limit

Even if that’s true, those numbers are problematic. Under Dutch guidelines, sperm donors can father no more than 25 children with a maximum of 12 mothers, the Associated Press reported last year. Donors can register with one sperm bank, but according to the docuseries, Jonathan — who refused to cooperate with Netflix filmmakers — worked with at least 11. Those guardrails are meant to reduce the risk of sanguinity, or inbreeding, among half-siblings who may not know they are related.

The repercussions are chilling. “We thought, what if these children meet each other and maybe have a connection or fall in love and they don’t know that they’re related? And that’s when the real panic started. That’s when we saw the real danger in this,” says John, whose wife, Joyce, welcomed two kids using Jonathan’s sperm. (Like other parents interviewed for the docuseries, the couple used only their first names to protect their kids’ privacy.)

Breaking His Silence

Fertility fraud activist Eve Wiley says those fears are valid. “If family members meet and they don’t have a psychological impact know they’re related, then that genetic connection can be mistaken for love,” she explains in the docuseries. “This is a scientifically documented phenomenon that’s called genetic sexual attraction … and the psychological impact of that is pretty significant.”

Many families feel misled or betrayed because Jonathan wasn’t truthful about how many donations he’d made. “Technically, I did not lie,” Jonathan told NBC News in a July 8 email. “I followed the guidelines of every large commercial international sperm bank that [does] not inform the recipients about the amount of offspring one donor will produce.” He claims he “was doing a better thing” by giving parents “an estimated number,” which he thinks is “better and more info than they would ever get at any clinic.”

Authorities have tried to stop him. In 2017 – when Jonathan had 102 known offspring — the Dutch Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology banned him from donating sperm in the Netherlands. But he continued to donate in other countries. In a 2023 civil action brought by a group of parents, the country’s Hague District Court ordered Jonathan to halt donations globally and pay a $108,000 fine for every violation. “I don’t agree with it,” the unapologetic serial donor said after the judge issued the verdict. “I feel I’ve been treated unfairly.”