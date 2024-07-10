‘Spending Money’ Brings Billionaire Kim Kardashian ‘Happiness’

Kim Kardashian is having a whale of a time on her summer vacation, as seen in new pics – as a source exclusively tells In Touch that she’s blowing stacks of cash keeping up with her filthy rich pals whilst trying to boost her fragile self-esteem in the process.

An insider says, “It’s no secret Kim’s ego has been really crushed, getting dumped by Odell Beckham Jr. left her feeling so low, she hasn’t met anyone since because her confidence just isn’t what it used to be. She’s also fully aware of all the stick she’s been getting online for all her terrible fashion choices, which really stings and has left her stressing that she’s lost her touch. Instead of doing some soul searching, or even admitting that maybe she needs a new stylist to help her overhaul her look to be more age appropriate, she’s burying her head in the sand and trying to buy her way to happiness.”

The American Horror Story actress, 43, and Odell, 31, maintained a private relationship for six months before calling it quits in March.

What’s a better way to mend a broken heart than dropping money on a therapeutic shopping spree? According to the insider, Kim “gets a huge rush out of throwing money around these days.”

“There was a time not too long ago when she’d avoid picking up the tab at a restaurant. But lately, she’s the first one putting up her card and loves the rush and power she gets from dropping tens of thousands to treat her rich friends to these obscenely expensive nights out. Where she used to get her self-esteem from looking good, now she seems to think it’s her money that makes her valuable, which is just as shallow, but that’s Kim for you.”

In June, Life & Style reported why Kim hasn’t expanded her friendship with celebrity neighbor Jessica Simpson.

“[Kim has] her sights set on hanging with this new high-roller crowd that Jessica wouldn’t really fit in with,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

Now, In Touch’s insider reveals that the Hulu star “wants to keep up with the billionaire crowd and is all about flashing the cash to prove she belongs.”

Getty

“She’s even started copying their spending habits and is investing in absurdly expensive art and collectibles. She used to online shop for clothes when she couldn’t sleep, but now she makes bids on high-priced auctions, which she loves to brag about to her rich friends,” the insider continues. “She’s even talking about wanting to buy herself a private island, she seems hell bent on burning through her bank balance, spending money is the only thing bringing her happiness lately.”

Kim put her money where her mouth is, and as of 2023, the reality TV A-lister is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Not to mention, her businesses are booming as her shapewear line, Skims, is worth a reported $3.2 billion after reaching a whopping 86 percent sales increase between April 2022 and April 2023.