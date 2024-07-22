Rapper Soulja Boy agreed to sit for a deposition in his ex-girlfriend’s shocking lawsuit accusing him of assault, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Soulja, 33, denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit filed in 2021 by his ex, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe in her complaint.

In court documents, Doe accused Soulja [real name: DeAndre Way] of an alleged assault in 2015. She said they first started dating in 2007 and were on-again, off-again for years until she decided to leave in 2019.

Doe said in 2015 they were having a “simple conversation” at his home. She said he became “irate and violent.”

“During their conversation, [Way] began to punch [Doe] in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet,” the suit read. Doe, who was pregnant at the time, accused Soulja of kicking her and hitting her in the stomach. “Soon thereafter, [Doe] suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term,” the lawsuit read.

Soulja was sued for assault, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Doe recently demanded $10 million in damages — $5 million for her pain and suffering and $5 million for emotional distress. The rapper denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In his answer, Soulja argued Doe had “not been damaged in the sums alleged, or in any sum, or at all” Further, his lawyer argued, “With respect to all causes of action, Defendant alleges that the willful, intentional, deliberate, malicious and fraudulent conduct of others was/were responsible for and proximately contributed to the damages alleged to have been sustained, if any such damages were sustained, the fact of which is expressly denied, and that such conduct constitutes a bar to Plaintiff s recovery hereunder.

However, earlier this year, Doe accused him of failing to appear for a deposition in the case or respond to her lawyer. The judge granted a default against Soulja and threw out his initial response to the lawsuit. Doe was in the process of obtaining a default judgment before Soulja rushed to court.

He told the court he was busy with work and had no purposely blown off the case.

The court recently agreed to allow Soulja to reengage with the lawsuit without being hit with a default judgment — as long as he appears for a deposition by the end of this month.

Soulja was ordered to pay a separate ex, Kayla Myers, a six-figure judgment over an alleged assault at a 2019 house party. The rapper denied her claims.

A third lawsuit was filed by another Jane Doe who claimed to have worked as Soulja’s personal assistant.