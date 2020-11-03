Sorry, Scott Disick! Sofia Richie was spotted passionately kissing new flame Matthew Morton just two months after her split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The model and the Cha Cha Matcha cofounder shared an intimate moment while dining at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 2.

Matthew, 27, was all smiles while putting his arm around Sofia, 22, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Moreover, the attractive couple appeared to be joined by a group of friends. Clearly, the up-and-coming actress isn’t worried about hiding her romance from Scott, 37.

After months of making up and breaking up, Sofia and the Flip It Like Disick producer, who dated for nearly three years, called it quits for good in mid-August. Since then, Lionel Richie‘s daughter and Matthew “have become close,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style, noting that the heir to the Hard Rock Cafe franchise is the “total opposite” of Scott.

“Matt used to party hard but he turned his life around and maintains a healthy lifestyle,” the insider added. “He’s ambitious, intelligent and has got his s–t together. Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

As for Scott’s love life, the Talentless founder and ex Kourtney Kardashian, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, continue to spark reconciliation rumors. According to a separate Life & Style source, the pair’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together.”

Scott and the Poosh.com founder, 41, dated on-and-off for nine years before ultimately splitting in 2015. Even so, they’ve remained in each other’s lives as friends and successful coparents. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” the insider said. “Right now, Kourtney isn’t letting him in romantically, but Scott would get back with her in a heartbeat.”

With new-ish love interests in the mix, it sounds like both Scott and Sofia have moved on once and for all.