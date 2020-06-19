Moving on! Sofia Richie is “open” to dating again following her split from longtime love Scott Disick, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. However, the model, 21, isn’t “in any rush.”

“She’s putting her energy into her career and building her brand,” the source explains, adding that the up-and-coming actress wouldn’t turn down another chance at love “if the right guy comes along.”

Courtesy Sofia Richie/Instagram

In Touch confirmed that Sofia and Scott, 37, split in May after nearly three years together. The blonde beauty is “doing well” since the breakup, the source notes, and both parties are “focusing on themselves.” Scott is prioritizing his mental health after checking himself into a Colorado facility in late April to deal with emotional issues relating to his parents’ deaths.

Despite not being together, there isn’t any bad blood between them. “They’re still on speaking terms,” the source says. “Sofia has been checking in on Scott to see how he’s doing but they haven’t seen each other since the split.”

A previous insider revealed that Sofia believes the breakup was a “good move” for her career since she really wants to focus on acting. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February. “And I really, really enjoy it.”

As for the Talentless founder, the split has brought him closer to his ex Kourtney Kardashian. “He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” a separate insider shared with Life & Style. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

The two have been spending quality time with each other lately along with their three kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

The parents, who called it quits in 2015 after nearly a decade of dating, recently went on a getaway to Kanye West‘s Wyoming ranch. Prior to that, they vacationed as a family in Utah. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars also celebrated his birthday together on May 26, along with the other Kar-Jenners.

Not only is Scott benefiting from his relationship with Kourt, but so are their children, who would “love” for them to “get back together,” according to another source.

Only time will tell!