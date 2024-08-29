Actress Jessica Serfaty recent behavior has caused concern from those in her world, In Touch can exclusively reveal. Sources close to Jessica tell In Touch they are worried about the Days of Our Lives star following two recent events.

The first event went down in July when Jessica accused her ex-fiancé and Ray-Ban heir, Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, of abuse. Jessica, 33, posted a video on Instagram claiming Leonardo, 29, had hit her.

However, she quickly deleted the video and issued a retraction on her profile.

She said, “Leo and I apologise for any who were triggered or affected by yesterday’s story.”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Jessica added, “Sometimes a family can have their own arguments, and these should never be made public.” She said she would “never stay with an abusive man,” and said, “Leonardo Del Vecchio is not.”

“I revoke my words that were driven by anger and not in truth.” She said Leonardo “will always be a companion, [stepfather] and family person to me.”

Jessica still has photos of Leonardo on her Instagram. The actress shared a post praising Leonardo weeks before the incident.

She wrote, “You brought life to the word family. I had no idea what your ‘role’ would look like in our life. You have been a source of strength; our protector right from the very start. A mentor, provider, and fighter for this family. You have out parented me so many times that I have been beside myself. You attend every parent teacher conference when you don’t have to.”

Jessica added, “I’ve never once asked, yet there you are. You left work to be at the hospital when Roman had his wisdom teeth removed. You are the living and breathing definition of the word PARTNER.” Jessica continues to follow Leonardo on Instagram.

Sources said the second incident that raised eyebrows happened earlier this month.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

TMZ reported that Jessica called police after she claimed her iPhone notified her that an AirTag was in her car. Jessica claimed she was concerned she was being tracked.

The police showed up but could not find the AirTag despite an exhaustive search of the vehicle. The officers took a report an unauthorized use of an electronic device.

A rep for Jessica tells In Touch that the actress had her car disassembled and the AirTag was eventually found.

A couple of weeks after Jessica’s call to police, the actress posted a video of herself smiling with playing with a horse.

Page Six reported that Jessica has previously dated Ed Westwick and Logan Paul. Jessica was also linked to Niall Horan of One Direction fame in 2016.

Jessica first hit the scene as a contestant on season 14 of Tyra Banks’ reality show America’s Next Top Model in 2010. Jessica’s IMDB shows she has an upcoming film titled Under the Stars set for release this year staring Toni Collette and Alex Pettyfer.

Jessica has starred in over 154 episodes of Days of Our Lives and another 7 episodes on a 2019 tv show, The Professionals.