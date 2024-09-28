Snoop Dogg Trying to Get High-Strung Martha Stewart to Relax (EXCL)

Martha Stewart is getting worked up and stressed out over every little thing these days and snapping at people when anything goes wrong in her world. Her pal, Snoop Dogg, can’t take it anymore and is urging her to stop trying to be so perfect, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s telling her to let it go and instead of blowing a fuse, smoke a joint instead and better still smoke it with him,” the insider says.

“She was always a perfectionist, but she’s being a real pill to be around.”

“If she doesn’t like the way her staff work, she gets on them like a hornet. She gets rattled so easily and the Netflix documentary is partly to blame.”

The home goods mogul, 83, has been promoting a new documentary about her life, Martha, the second part of which hits Netflix on October 30.

However, the DIY queen has a bone to pick with the filmmaker, R.J. Cutler, who she says “refused to change anything” after she had given her thoughts to the documentarian.

She told the Daily Beast’s Chief Creative and Content Officer Joanna Coles she thought the film was “lazy” and “not the story that makes me, me,” during the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum on Saturday, September 14.

“I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business,” she said before adding “I can talk a little bit badly about [the documentary].”

“She was complaining about the way they fixated on her trial. Let’s face it, the trial and prison sentence still haunt her to this day,” the source explains.

Martha opened up during the forum about how the trial and subsequent five-month prison sentence she served back in 2004, which stemmed from the ImClone stock trading case, saying the documentary was “more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair.”

“[Cutler] has a picture of [James] Comey [in the doc],” the author and presenter said. “Comey says, ‘Oh, she’s going to jail because she lied, not because she committed a crime’ – some crap. And [he doesn’t put] underneath, ‘Comey was fired for lying.’”

James Comey, the former director of the FBI, was fired by Donald Trump in 2017 after backlash over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email and the Russian election interference investigations.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Despite more than 20 years passing since the trial’s conclusion and the continued rocketing success of the Martha Stewart Living publisher’s career, the source says “she can’t seem to shake the stigma” of the case and wants to be perceived as perfect by the public at all times.

“Anything that threatens to push Martha from her pedestal, she takes issue with.”

“But dwelling on the negative never did anyone good.”

Her good friend, rapper Snoop Dogg, 52, who had been in and out of jail himself early on in his life before settling into his career, wants Martha to forget about the past and relax the way he’s most famous for – smoking cannabis.

“Snoop thinks his solution is best,” the source continues. “A little weed goes a long way, and she’ll have more fun doing it.”