Snoop Dogg Toasts To Jake Paul’s Boxing Victory Against Ben Askren with INDOGGO Gin
The king of Gin N Juice brought his new spirit INDOGGO® into the ring Saturday night at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. Immediately after Jake was named champion, Snoop jumped over the ropes to give him a sip of the official drink of the fight! He also called out UFC boss Dana White for owing him a supposed $2 Million for a bet in Jake’s favor, that is a lot of cocktails!!
