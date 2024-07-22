Rockstar Slash‘s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight‘s autopsy has been completed but her cause of death has been deferred pending additional testing, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records, Lucy-Bleu died on July 19 at a private residence. The autopsy was completed and the body is ready for release.

The cause of death was listed as “deferred.” An investigator has been assigned to the case.

On Sunday, Slash announced his stepdaughter’s death on social media. He described her as the “beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on July 19, 2024.”

Instagram

He continued, “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Two days after her death, an apparent scheduled post published on her Instagram. The post featured a selfie of Lucy-Bleu with the caption, “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry.”

It continued, “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.” Her friends wrote underneath the post, “You have nothing to apologize for, I’ll see you again, I love you. I’ve got you.”

Another friend wrote, “We love you Lucy always have and always will. May you rest in peace with angels beautiful soul See you on the other side angel.”

Before the scheduled post, Lucy-Bleu had not posted on her account since January 4.

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis / Getty

Slash was showered with love on social media following the announcement.

One follower wrote, “This is so heartbreaking.. I can’t imagine what you guys are going through right now. Sending so much love to you, Meegan & the rest of your guys family Slash.. Will have you all in my thoughts.”

Another supporter commented, “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. love you all so much.” One fan added, “So Sorry Meegan and Slash. May God Bless and Keep Lucy Bleu Sending Love & Light Zakk & Barbaranne.”

People reported that Slash has been on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour around the country. He told the outlet earlier this month he had “put all [his] effort into every detail that [he] possibly can” for the tour.

“I’m looking forward to it just being a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to really being able to open up and play my ass off for two hours every day for a couple months, and then also jamming with some of the people that we’re going to be touring with,” he told the outlet at the time.