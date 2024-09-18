Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has a subtle message for her critics.

Amid the premiere of season 19 of the series, Robyn, 45, was asked by the network to “describe herself” in three words via Instagram on Tuesday, September 17.

“One of the things that really describe me is my intention and effort to make sure people around me are emotionally safe,” she replied. “I’m shy, I’m very cautious, I try to be really cautious with people.”

In addition, the Sister Wives star admitted to fans that she really wasn’t a fan of being in front of the camera. “So I guess something that people wouldn’t know about me is I’m really not meant for television,” she continued. “That’s not my gig.”

Robyn, who married Kody Brown in 2014, is known as one of the quieter members of the large Brown family online. Her rare appearance on social media coincidentally followed a recent comment from Mykelti Brown.

Mykelti, 28, whom Kody shares with ex-wife Christine Brown, was one of Robyn’s few fans following her father’s three splits from her mother, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. However, she admitted that her perspective has changed following events that occurred “at a recent funeral.” Sister Wives fans know that Janelle, 55, and Kody, 55, lost their son Garrison Brown to suicide in March and it was the first time the large family had been together in years.

“We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don’t lie,” Mykelti wrote in a lengthy response when asked why she didn’t seem as “close” to Robyn anymore, as seen in a screenshot shared by a fan on September 8. “To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Of lately it may seem as that has changed.”

TLC

Mykelti told fans she would not be “talking about those events,” adding, “So you’re not totally wrong. Anywho, thanks for supporting and watching. Hope this helps a little.”

Although it is unclear was caused the fall out, in the past, Mykelti had not taken sides regarding her father’s ongoing marriage to Robyn and the neutrality persisted even though Christine famously criticized Kody for showing favoritism towards his current wife.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” the mom of six, 52, said during a September 2022 episode. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

After Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage, Mykelti continued to show her support for Kody and Robyn. This included allowing Robyn to participate via Zoom in the home birth of her daughter, Avalon, and making frequent visits to the couple.

“I’m so glad you came to see us with everything going on with your mom and everything like that,” Robyn told Mykelti in a November 2022 episode, referencing the family’s strained dynamic. “I just appreciate you coming.”

Robyn was also worried that Mykelti’s budding relationship with her might create tension in the mother-daughter dynamic with Christine.

“That’s just my biggest thing is making sure our relationship continues, and it’s based on what goes on in our relationship,” Robyn replied, while Mykelti agreed, “It’s not based on outside sources.”

Meanwhile, Christine was not phased and praised her daughter for her objectivity in the situation. “Even though I know that I have 100 percent support from Mykelti, I know that she also supports Robyn 100 percent,” Christine said of Mykelti in a later scene. “She can balance like nobody I know.”