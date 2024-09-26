Sister Wives star Robyn Brown got emotional when she reunited with former sister wife Christine Brown for the birth of Mykelti Padron (née Brown)’s twins.

“Robyn and Christine are together. I don’t know how much they’re interacting,” Kody Brown explained in a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 29, episode shared by Today.com. “I don’t know what the experience will be like.”

Christine, 52, chose to distance herself from Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, when she left their polygamous family in November 2021. However, Mykelti, 28, had good relationships with all three parental figures when the episode was filmed in November 2022, so they all put their differences aside to support her for the birth of twin sons, Archer and Ace, with husband Tony Padron.

“They’re not here for each other. They’re not here for anybody else, they’re here for me,” Mykelti said in a confessional about Christine and Robyn. “So it’s very honoring, humbling and super special because this is one of the most incredible and memorable moments of my life. And to be able to share it with my moms I think is really important to me.”

Robyn – who is Kody’s last remaining wife – then recalled the experience of Mykelti’s birth in her own confessional. “I was handed Archer first and it was just love at first sight. At the same time, Christine was holding Ace. And so it was kind of like we were…,” she said before becoming emotional. “We were just holding our grandbabies together.”

“I just wish it was under different circumstances as far as Christine and I are concerned,” Robyn continued, acknowledging her estrangement from Mykelti’s mother. “And it was kind of sweet because for a moment I could just forget all that.”

While many of Kody’s adult children have expressed their issues with Robyn, Mykelti was one of the only kids to have a close relationship with her. However, the mother of three revealed she and Robyn were no longer on good terms following events that occurred “at a recent funeral.”

Mykelti made the revelation when one fan asked why she and Robyn didn’t seem as “close” anymore via her Patreon page. “We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don’t lie,” the reality star responded, which was shared in a screenshot by a fan on September 8. “To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Of lately it may seem as that has changed.”

She added that “things that happened” at the funeral were the “reason for that.” While Mykelti did not specify which funeral she was talking about, Kody and Janelle Brown lost their son Robert Garrison Brown to suicide in March at the age of 25. Following the funeral, Mykelti told fans that it was the first time in years that their entire large family got together.

“We won’t be talking about those events,” Mykelti continued in the Patreon post. “So you’re not totally wrong. Anywho, thanks for supporting and watching. Hope this helps a little.”