Sister Wives star Robyn Brown admitted that she and husband Kody Brown are the “worst” they have been since they got married during the season 19 premiere.

“Robyn and I are really kind of in a struggling place,” Kody, 55, said during the Sunday, September 15, episode of the TLC series.

Robyn, 45, agreed with Kody’s comment by adding, “We’re probably doing the worst we’ve ever done in our marriage. It’s been tough. It’s been tough between us.”

After Christine Brown ended her spiritual marriage with Kody in November 2021, his second wife, Janelle Brown, left him in December 2022. Meri Brown then followed suit by confirming they ended their romantic relationship in January 2023.

As Kody’s last remaining wife, Robyn acknowledged that she had to help the father of 18 process the splits. “He doesn’t know who to blame, himself or one of the other wives,” she said. “Kody’s feeling a lot of rejection. And so, I think he’s kind of looking at me going, ‘Are you going to reject me too?’ I’m on my toes. I’m having to consistently make sure that he is not sabotaging our relationship.”

“There’s no resource to help with the idea that I’m still married to a man who’s going through divorces,” Robyn added.

Robyn – who married Kody in 2014 – then pointed out that she didn’t sign up to be part of a monogamous relationship. “I miss the family experience, you know, the kids, and I miss the camaraderie that I did have with my sister wives,” the TLC personality explained while reflecting on the former dynamic of the polygamous family.

She continued to express her concerns about their current arrangement later on in the episode, admitting she questioned what their future looked like but was “committed to this family 100 percent.” Robyn said, “There’s days when I just feel like the idiot that doesn’t know how to let it go.”

While Robyn admitted being there for Kody was hard, he credited his last remaining wife for getting him through the difficult time. “I love Robyn and she’s dear to me and I respect her dearly,” the businessman said in a confessional. “Her telling me I’m still good is valuable to me.”

“I want to give it more credibility, but I’ve had three other people basically blame me. It’s just not that easy,” Kody continued.

Kody went on to reveal that his three splits changed how he viewed his religion. “[I also went through] a breakup of not losing my faith but being so angry that I can’t look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, dude, I love you,’” he shared. “And I can’t go to God and say, ‘Hey, help me through this mess.’ I do. But my prayers aren’t the same kind of prayers they used to be when I was like, ‘Gee, thank you for this beautiful family.’”

The latest season of Sister Wives premiered two weeks after In Touch exclusively revealed Kody and Robyn listed their Flagstaff, Arizona, home for $1,650,000. Soon after, a source exclusively told In Touch that the pair hadn’t “been the same since Meri, Janelle and Christine left him.”

“Robyn and Kody argue about small things that shouldn’t matter and they butt heads often,” the insider dished. “They’ve basically drifted apart. This is not the life Robyn envisioned. All the signs are there, a split is inevitable.”