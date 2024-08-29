Going somewhere? Sister Wives stars Robyn and Kody Brown listed their Flagstaff, Arizona, house for sale for a whopping $1,650,000 price tag, In Touch has learned exclusively.

The home, listed as built in 2007, sits on a two-acre wooded lot “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” the listing posted on Thursday, August 29, reads. The 4,476-square-foot house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, had quite a lavish setup for themselves in a “primary bedroom with a luxurious, spa-like en-suite bathroom, complete with a large dual-head shower and built-in shelving in the walk-in closet.”

The home’s massive kitchen comes with a double oven, a commercial-size refrigerator/freezer and a walk-in pantry. Other amenities include a game room, two laundry rooms and an extra-wide garage.

Discovery+

It’s unclear why Kody and Robyn decided to sell the home or where they’re planning to move. The Brown family relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in 2018. Robyn and Kody purchased the home in 2019.

The patriarch planned to build five separate houses on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona, which they purchased for $820,000. They had yet to break ground more than six years later because they still owed money on several parcels. As of August 29, there were no active building permits on Coyote Pass, In Touch confirmed.

By then, Kody’s marriages with his other wives had fallen apart. Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021. She went on to find love again, marrying David Woolley in October 2023.

Kody and Meri Brown announced their split in January 2023, while In Touch exclusively reported that Kody and Janelle Brown had split in December 2022.

With Robyn being Kody’s only remaining and legal wife, there appears to be plenty of drama in their marriage as seen in the new trailer for the upcoming season 19, which dropped on Tuesday, August 27.

“He is sabotaging our relationship,” Robyn said in a confessional. “I feel like the idiot that got left behind.” Meanwhile, another scene showed Kody and Robyn having an emotional conversation, where he told her, through tears, “They have all betrayed me. I’m out of my mind.”

Kody’s former plural wives shared an update about where they stood with their former spiritual husband. “I’m not going to be friendly,” Christine , 52, insisted, while Janelle, 55, confessed, “I don’t really miss him,” and Meri, 53, said, “Let’s just separate this completely.”

In a trailer released by TLC on August 13, Kody described his recent divorces as “civil war, total civil war.”

The father of 18 told Janelle in another scene, “I keep thinking that me and you could make this work.”

The former couple went through the immense heartbreak of losing son Robert Garrison Brown in March. He died by suicide in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home and his cause of death was later ruled to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote via Instagram on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”