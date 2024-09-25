Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown says she is done giving birth after welcoming twins Archer and Ace, revealing she does not want to be pregnant again.

“I’m ready to be done,” Myketi, 28, said in a teaser for the September 29 episode of Sister Wives, shared by People. “This is the last time I will ever — hopefully, knock on wood — this is the last time I will ever be pregnant again.”

Mykelti and her husband, Antonio “Tony” Padron, welcomed their twins in November 2022. The daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown opened up about her plans to give birth to her sons via C-section in the clip.

“I’ve come to terms with it,” she explained. “Like I’m going to get over the fact that I can’t have them vaginally, but I’m not too happy about it.”

Although Mykelti didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of having more children in the future, she clarified, “They won’t come out of my body.”

“Pregnancy is miserable. It is literally awful,” she emphasized.

In the scene, Christine, 52, tried to lighten the mood by saying that a C-section would allow Mykelti to witness the process as she was birthing her two children.

“I’ll have a curtain over in front of my face, so I won’t be able to see them actually do the procedure,” Mykelti explained. “But Doctor Bean did say that he would put a mirror down there, so if I wanted to, I could.”

The Utah native was thrilled by the news, telling her daughter that it was “so cool.”

“I want to see it because if I can’t feel it, I want to at least know what’s going on,” Mykelti said in a confessional interview. “I’m really excited about tomorrow.”

Fans watched during the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives as Christine planned a “Vegas style” baby sprinkle for Mykelti. “I mean there’s a lot of people coming to the sprinkle, a lot of friends, a lot family. Janelle’s not coming. She was definitely invited but she’s not able to come,” the Cooking With Just Christine star told producers before admitting, “Meri [Brown] won’t be invited.”

However, Kody, 55, and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, did make the guest list. “Mykelti wants Kody and Robyn at her sprinkle, so of course, they can come to the sprinkle,” she concluded. “Robyn will probably be at the twin’s birth, I imagine.”

The event marked Christine’s first encounter with her ex since leaving the family in 2021 and the father of 18 admitted he felt nervous about attending. “I can’t fake this off. Seeing her, there’s so much animosity,” Kody told the cameras. “It’s all … something that embarrasses me.”

Things have seemingly changed between Mykelti and Robyn, 45, as the mom of three admitted that her perspective of her father’s wife had changed following events that occurred “at a recent funeral.” TLC fans know that Janelle, 55, and Kody lost their son Garrison Brown to suicide in March and his funeral marked the first time the large brood had been together in years.

“We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don’t lie,” Mykelti wrote in a lengthy response when asked why she didn’t seem as “close” to Robyn anymore, as seen in a screenshot shared by a fan on September 8. “To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Of lately it may seem as that has changed.”