Sister Wives star Meri Brown revealed that she warned ex-boyfriend Amos Andrews about life in the public eye during their romance.

“He did not sign up for this — except for he kind of did, because I said, ‘You know what’s gonna happen once we put you out on social media, if you wanna be talked about on my Instagram,’” Meri, 53, said about Amos, 55, during her appearance on “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast.

Meri’s friend Jenn Sullivan added that Amos was “sweetly naive” and that he “didn’t realize that, like, people would care.” She continued, “So that was hard. And I kept saying you can literally do anything and they’re going to tear you apart. And he’s like, ‘Ah, it’ll be fine.’”

After noting that she “felt really bad” for Amos, the friends explained that they made sure he “was aware and prepared” for life in the spotlight.

“We tried to just [be] like, ‘Hey, listen, this is what’s going to happen. If you want to go public with the fact that we’re dating,” Meri said. “They’re going to make things up. It just is what it is.’”

Jenn then noted that things “came out” about Amos that he would have preferred to keep quiet, though there were also “a lot of ridiculous made-up things.”

“I had already dug out his past, and so we had talked about it like before,” Jenn said about Amos. “But still having him be under the microscope with me is one thing. Having him be under the microscope for every single person who loves Meri and wants to protect her, or maybe just those who wanted to try to ruin her relationship. Either way, it was a whole different thing. It’s really hard.”

Meri went on to explain that it was “a bit of a shocker” for Amos to enter the spotlight.

The TLC personality hard launched her relationship with Amos in January, which was one year after she and ex-husband Kody Brown confirmed their split.

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos from their first few months of dating.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

After noting that she initially kept their romance private so that they could get to know each other, Meri said she “wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world.”

While the couple initially seemed to be going strong, Meri revealed that they called it quits one month later in February. She explained that they had some “difficult conversations,’ which ultimately led to their decision to split.

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship,” Meri wrote at the time. “When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.”