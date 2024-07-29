Sister Wives star Meri Brown shut down speculation that she and ex-husband Kody Brown will reconcile more than one year after they split.

“Oh my gosh, I see that all the time and I’m like really? No!” Meri, 53, said about the reconciliation rumors while appearing on the July 26 episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast. “Promise, that is never going to happen!”

The TLC personality then emphasized her comment by singing Taylor Swift’s song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Meri and Kody, 55, tied the knot in 1990 and legally divorced in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn Brown. However, they remained in a spiritual marriage until late 2022 and they confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement in January 2023. Meri was Kody’s third wife to leave him after his splits from exes Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

The mother of one reflected on their relationship during the July 24 episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, and she admitted she’s not sure if they should have ended their relationship sooner.

“If I’m in more of a negative headspace, for lack of a better term, right? Like if I’m feeling like that, I’m like, ‘Gosh, dang it. Why couldn’t we just figure this out a long time ago?’ I could’ve dated in my 40s rather than dated in my 50s,” she said. “You know what I mean?”

Meri then acknowledged that her life “would’ve been so much easier” if she and Kody called it quits sooner. “But then I really think about it, and it’s like, wait a second. What did I learn through the process?” she continued. “How confident am I in where I am right now because of the process? You know what I mean? I don’t have any regrets of where I am now and leaving when I left.”

However, she said she doesn’t regret staying with Kody as long as she did because she “would’ve always wondered” if they could have made their relationship work.

Following her split from the Brown patriarch, Meri remained single for nearly one year until she revealed her romance with Amos Andrews in January. While the couple initially seemed head over heels in love, she confirmed they broke up in February.

She revealed she was back on the dating scene in April, though said she wasn’t seeing anyone seriously. “Prince Charming has not arrived. I’m not really looking for a prince. No, I’m looking for a king,” Meri told her fans during an Instagram Q&A. “There’s a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is.”

TLC

Meri then shared the qualities she’s looking for in perfect partner, explaining that she wants “somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is.”

“Because I know who I am and I’m confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy,” she further explained. “When we cross paths, we’ll know it.”