Sister Wives star Meri Brown has revealed where her relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown and his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, stands today following her December 2022 split from the Brown family patriarch.

“I’ve seen them on occasion and you know, talked and texted a little bit, but it’s not … I’m in this place where I’m moving forward with my life and there’s aspects of my life that they still need to involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend,” the TV personality, 53, said on “The Sarah Fraser Show” on Monday, July 29. “My day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward and I don’t want to interact with people who are not helping me to move forward.”

Meri also said that she felt like she received mixed signals from Robyn, 45, at the end of her marriage to Kody, 55.

“I don’t know [if she really wanted me to stay.] I feel like I think she did want me to stay. I feel like she was sad and had this idea when she came into the family of a big plural family,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said. “But then [her actions] were not matching up. And I got that from Kody, too. … There was a lot of confusion.”

Meri was the third wife to call it quits with Kody after Christine Brown ended her marriage to the gun salesman in 2021 and Janelle Brown followed suit in 2022. Meri first hinted at the split in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives, and the former couple confirmed the news one month later.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they said in a joint statement on Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Meri and Kody added that they were “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” they concluded.

In her caption at the time, Meri told fans that there was more to the story and that she would share her side eventually.

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody,” the TLC star wrote. “I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

She asked fans to “be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions” amid their split. “Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage,” Meri continued. “I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.”

Kody and Meri legally tied the knot in 1990. Though they got divorced in 2014 so that the father of 18 could legally marry Robyn, they remained spiritually married until their split. The former couple welcomed one child, Leon Brown, during their marriage.