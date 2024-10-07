Sister Wives fans shouldn’t expect to see Meri Brown at any holiday family reunions in season 19. The reality star revealed that she doesn’t plan on spending the holidays with ex-husband Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown, because she doesn’t want to be a “third wheel.”

“Yeah, Robyn did reach out and ask if I wanted to go over there for Thanksgiving, and I’m not gonna do that. That’s just weird,” Meri, 53, said in a confessional during the Sunday, October 6, episode of the TLC series.

Kody, 55, then explained in his own confessional that the Worthy Up founder had joined him and Robyn, 45, for Thanksgiving the year prior. Though it was a “pleasant experience,” he noticed that Robyn was behaving differently around his ex-wives, which also include Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

“Robyn and I don’t behave like a married couple when my other wives are around. So we weren’t acting like a married couple with Meri in our presence,” he continued. “That’s mostly on Robyn, to be fair. That’s because Robyn is very sensitive to other people. She wants to be very careful about their feelings.”

The Brown family patriarch concluded, “So when Meri’s there with us at our Thanksgiving, I’m not close with Meri and now I’m no longer close with Robyn because Meri’s present, and Robyn wants to be sensitive to Meri.”

As the cameras returned to Meri, she admitted that she’d “heard Kody say multiple times how awkward it is” to have her around because it makes him unable to show “affection and adoration” to Robyn.

“I’m not going to inhibit that. You know, I’m not a member of the family. I just really don’t want to go be a third wheel at Robyn and Kody’s house,” she concluded.

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri became Kody’s first wife when they legally tied the knot in 1990. The former couple — who share child Leon Brown — divorced in 2014 but remained spiritually married so that Kody could legally marry Robyn, his fourth wife after Janelle, 55, and Christine, 52, respectively.

Meri hinted that she and Kody split for good during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives, and the pair confirmed the news in January 2023.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they said in a joint statement on Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship. During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

Kody and Meri concluded, “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Meri was the third Sister Wives star to announce her split from Kody. Christine revealed in November 2021 that she and the Brown Family Entertainment founder had ended their marriage after more than 25 years together. Meanwhile, In Touch exclusively reported in December 2022 that Janelle and Kody had called it quits, with a source revealing that the Taeda Farms co-owner “outgrew” her ex-husband.