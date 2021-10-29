Her old stomping grounds! Sister Wives star Meri Brown visited Las Vegas, Nevada, where her family used to live before relocating to Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 50, shared a photo of the city’s nightlife on the evening of Thursday, October 28, capturing the Stratosphere via her Instagram Stories while driving on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Meri’s stop in Sin City came during her road trip ahead of the highly anticipated season 16 premiere. The mom of one, who shares daughter Mariah with husband Kody Brown, last visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

It’s now been more than three years since Meri and her reality TV family relocated from Nevada to Flagstaff, Arizona, and they now have plans to build on their new property in Coyote Pass, which fans will get to see in upcoming episodes.

Janelle Brown was the first of the polygamous brood to live on their property, sharing the news that she had temporarily moved into an RV there in June. Since then, the mom of six said she was heading back to Flagstaff for the cooler months.

“For this winter, it was the prudent choice,” wrote the reality star in an update on October 20. “Soaking up all the last-minute joy.”

This season, viewers can expect to see how the Brown family handled quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as their delayed Coyote Pass building plans and relationship drama.

Christine Brown will again express her desires to move back to Utah years after the family lived under one roof together in Lehi before their move to Vegas.

The TLC personality, 49, seemingly followed up on those plans because she now resides in a Utah-based duplex, and she is likely renting the place after selling her former property in Arizona, according to online records obtained by In Touch.

It seems the strained dynamic between Kody, 52, and his wives, Meri, Christine, Janelle and Robyn Brown, led them all to question the future in a new teaser released on October 12.

“It’s made me feel that the foundation that our family was built on is crumbling, I don’t know,” a tearful Robyn, 43, said in her confessional.

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.