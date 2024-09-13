Sister Wives star Meri Brown subtly shaded her ex-husband Kody Brown’s current wife, Robyn Brown, ahead of the highly anticipated season 19 premiere.

Meri, 53, talked about her current dynamic with Kody to a friend in a teaser for the upcoming season released by the network on Friday, September 13. “You know how he’s been acting, the things that he’s been saying for years and we haven’t had a relationship for a long time,” the mom of one explained. “Ever since we moved to Flagstaff, I mean when we moved there, he was like, ‘This will be a great time for a new beginning.’”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said that although Kody “started off very positive” in their new home state it eventually “went downhill.”

“I honestly feel sad for him if that’s what he’s having to tell himself to justify that he and I started this family,” Meri said in a private confessional. “Like why, because Robyn was only 10 [years old] at the time, 12?”

Meri’s friend suggested that Kody might be experiencing a “super weird midlife crisis.” She also noted that Kody used to be “kinder” and that she hadn’t seen him put in any effort in his relationship with Meri for “years.”

“This is honestly how I felt for quite, quite a long time,” Meri told producers. “Is that he says these things to try to push me out because if he can push me out and I leave, he’s not the bad guy because he didn’t walk away.”

Meri was the third wife of the father of 18 to end her marriage after Christine Brown parted ways with the gun salesman in 2021. Janelle Brown followed suit in 2022. Although there were various issues in the marriages, Kody was often called out by his former wives for showing favoritism toward Robyn, 45.

Meri first hinted at the split in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives, with the former couple confirming the news on social media a month later.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they said in a joint statement on Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The pair, who married in 1990, added that they were “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” they concluded.

More than a year later, Meri revealed where she stood with Robyn and Kody after her divorce in a July 2024 interview. “I’ve seen them on occasion and you know, talked and texted a little bit, but it’s not … I’m in this place where I’m moving forward with my life and there’s aspects of my life that they still need to involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend,” the TV personality said on “The Sarah Fraser Show” on July 29. “My day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward and I don’t want to interact with people who are not helping me to move forward.”

Meri admitted she received mixed signals from her former sister wife at the end of her marriage to Kody. “I don’t know [if she really wanted me to stay.] I feel like I think she did want me to stay. I feel like she was sad and had this idea when she came into the family of a big plural family,” Meri said. “But then [her actions] were not matching up. And I got that from Kody, too. … There was a lot of confusion.”

Sister Wives season 19 premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.