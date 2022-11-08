Not going according to plan. Sister Wives star Meri Brown is struggling to fill spots for a retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn after she faced backlash for the event’s prices.

Meri, 51, took to Facebook on Monday, November 7, to explain that there are still spots open for the retreat, which is scheduled to take place between November 17 and November 20.

“You guys!! I know it’s getting close, but if you want to come to this amazing retreat in a couple weeks to get energized and ready for the holidays, I’ve got a couple spots that just opened up!” she wrote alongside a flyer for the retreat. “You get your own flight to Salt Lake City (SLC) or Las Vegas (LAS), the B&B is centered between the two, about 3 hours from each, get a rental or shuttle up to Parowan, and I take care of the rest!”

“It’ll be four days of fun, adventure, connection, and empowerment!” Meri concluded.

The TLC star shared that there are still spots open one month after initially announcing the retreat. On October 10, Meri took to Facebook to encourage her fans to participate in the event that will provide guests “a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays.”

She went on to explain that the retreat will focus on “connection” and “inspiration,” before announcing that pricing ranges “between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not.”

Soon after the TV personality promoted the retreat, fans rushed to the comments section to slam her for the high prices.

“Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of $,” one person wrote. Another Facebook user, “Yikes. I can go to Disney World for that price.”

A following critic commented, “What are you serving for breakfast….gold? 4500.00????”

Meanwhile, others expressed their interest in the retreat but said the price was preventing them from attending. “Oh wow. I really need a break. I really wish I could afford it,” one fan chimed in.

According to the bed-and-breakfast’s website, the standard $4,500 package includes four days and three nights at the venue, three meals a day, two to five daily activities, morning mindfulness and evening fire-pit hangs, a goodie bag, transportation during the retreat and the opportunity to spend time with Kody Brown’s first wife.

The higher priced packages – which range from $6,000 to $6,400 – include a private room at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and extra time with Meri.