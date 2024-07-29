Sister Wives star Meri Brown reacted to the major fan interest that has surrounded the polygamous family’s infamous Coyote Pass land in Arizona.

“I didn’t realize there was so much interest in Coyote Pass!” Meri, 53, explained on the Monday, July 29, episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show.” “It’s funny how people go there to take a picture, it’s funny. I didn’t realize it was such a big thing.”

The Brown family, which included Kody Brown and his then-wives Meri, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and current wife Robyn Brown, purchased the large property in 2018 for $820,000, with the intention of building four separate homes, one for each wife. The construction process faced delays due to the longer-than-expected time to sell their four homes in Las Vegas, Nevada, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Kody’s subsequent splits from Meri, Janelle, 55, and Christine, 52, within a two-year period.

Meri remained coy about the status of her ownership in Coyote Pass and future plans surrounding the property, hinting there have been undisclosed updates in its development.

The family has always blamed the building delays on financial reasons. Kody revealed plans to pay off Coyote Pass during season 18 of Sister Wives after he said Janelle “pestered him about it.” However, it would be the center of one of their final arguments, as Meri got into a disagreement with Kody and Robyn, 45, about the “division of property” during a November 2023 episode.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner felt Kody “already made the decision” when it came to the property division as the proposed agreement detailed that Kody got four acres, Robyn got four acres, Janelle got four acres and Meri got two acres.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” Meri explained during the TLC series. “Because regardless of the fact that he and I haven’t had a relationship for, you know, eight or 10 years … I’m still part of the family and I still financially put into it. And so I deserve to have some of the property and not just what he decides I’m worthy of.”

Coyote Pass’ development continued to remain at a standstill following Kody’s three split from his wives. Christine was the first to announce she left the businessman in November 2021, while In Touch broke the news that Janelle split from Kody in December 2022. Only one month later, Meri and Kody confirmed their split in a joint statement on Twitter.

Christine was the first of his exes to wipe her hands clean of the property, selling her portion of the land back to Kody and Robyn in July 2022 for $10. The full cash value of Christine’s portion was valued at $213,420 at the time of her sale.

It’s unclear what Kody plans to do with the property as Robyn remains his only wife. In Touch confirmed that Kody was planning a major update to Robyn’s $1.8 million property after filing permits to renovate her home on December 11, 2023.

The couple — who legally wed in December 2014 — seemingly plan on making some major changes as the permit allows homeowners to reroof, add yard lines and possibly demolish some parts of the home. In addition, the pair plan on making upgrades to the panels, water heater and mechanical equipment.