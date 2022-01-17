Ready to conquer! Sister Wives star Meri Brown rang in her 51st birthday with a powerful message — and without her husband Kody Brown amid drama among the polygamist family.

“Meet Meri 5.1! The newest version, the most up to date model, more powerful, stronger, and able to handle all that’s thrown at her. She’s been around for a while, but every version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential,” Meri shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 16. “She has the capacity for greatness, abundance and strength. She’s got visions, dreams, and goals, and is on a trajectory to hit them all, and then some. She feels deeply, loves completely, and gives freely. She’s ready to conquer!”

The reality TV star shared selfies and photos with friends, including Jenn Sullivan, who often joins her on Instagram Live. She also tagged her location as Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, her bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah — far from Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody, 53, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown live. Meri also has a home in Flagstaff.

Kody’s ex-wife, Christine Brown, previously lived with the family in Arizona but has since returned to Utah after making the shocking announcement she was leaving Kody in November 2021.

Meri Brown/Instagram

“This birthday weekend has been amazing! Things turned out a bit different than originally planned, but isn’t that just the way life goes sometimes?” Meri’s birthday post continued. “I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, sorely missed those who couldn’t make it, emotions were processed, plans were made, ideas were created. 51 isn’t a bad thing at all. Watch out 2022, I’m comin’ for you!!”

Kody and Meri’s relationship has been frayed for some time now, with Meri questioning her role in the family.

“I am an outsider,” Meri told Robyn, 43, Kody’s fourth wife in an episode that aired on January 9. In a solo confessional, she expanded on her feelings: “I don’t feel like I am part of the Brown family. It’s this weird thing. Am I a sister wife when I don’t have a husband? And I have a husband, technically, but do I? … It’s weird.”

Meri, who was Kody’s first wife, has previously reflected on the current state of their relationship after more than 30 years together.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing. I guess I just have hope for more than that,” the mom of one said in an episode from December 2021. “Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship.”

“If I quit and I walk away, then it’s not going to get better,” she added. “I’m not going anywhere.”