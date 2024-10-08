Sister Wives star Madison Brush (née Brown) seemingly called out dad Kody Brown after he accused her of stirring drama in their family with gossip.

One day after Kody, 55, claimed Maddie, 28, spread harmful gossip, she seemingly responded to the accusation by posting a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 7. “A piece of advice. Never re-friend or re-family a person who tried to destroy your character, your integrity or your relationship with others,” the text post read.

“A snake only sheds its skin to be a bigger snake. If others fall victim and walk away from you because of that, let them …” the post continued. “Sooner or later the snake will bite them too.”

While Maddie didn’t include any additional information about who the post may be directed at, she likely shared the quote following Kody’s dig at her during the Sunday, October 6, episode of Sister Wives.

During the latest episode, Kody and wife Robyn Brown got into an argument about his estranged relationships with his older kids. While Robyn, 45, said he should make more of an effort with the kids he shares with ex-wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, Kody insisted that they didn’t want to have relationships with him.

“Every time I talk to her, she spreads gossip about me to the rest of the family,” Kody claimed about his relationship with Maddie, whom he shares with Janelle, 55. “Our family was killed by gossip.”

Janelle also weighed in on Kody’s claims about their daughter and insisted that he was in the wrong. “Kody has this narrative about Madison where she’s such the gossip, but he is as big of a gossip,” she said.

Earlier in the episode, Kody claimed that Maddie was among his older kids to avoid him during Logan Brown’s wedding in 2022. “They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not commit,” he told Robyn. “I am only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers.”

Janelle also expressed her concerns about Kody’s strained relationships with their kids. She noted that Maddie and Kody’s relationship was particularly troubled, which escalated when she chose to not tell her father about her third pregnancy when the episode was filmed in 2022.

“The only thing the kids are upset with is the way he has treated the family, the way he has completely ditched out,” Janelle said in a confessional. “And really, Maddie doesn’t have any contact with them.”

TLC

Janelle added that Maddie was upset with Kody for not being involved in the lives of his grandchildren. “Kody has not been there since Evie was born and Evie is three and a half,” she explained about Maddie’s eldest kids with husband Caleb Brush. “And she didn’t just want him to drop in and be like, ‘Oh, I’m your grandpa!’ and them be like, ‘What? Who is this guy?’”

However, Kody argued it was an “unrealistic expectation for grandparents to be in their grandchildren’s lives all the time.” He added, “Especially if you move your children to an entirely different coast.”