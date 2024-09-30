Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) and husband Caleb Brush are expanding their family, with the reality star revealing that they’re expecting baby No. 4.

Maddie, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 29, to share the happy news. “What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too!” Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter captioned the post. “Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025.”

Alongside the caption, Maddie shared a photo of herself in an all black ensemble as she cradled her baby bump.

Janelle, 55, was quick to share the news, and she took to her Instagram Stories to react to the announcement. “Pretty dang excited,” she wrote while resharing her daughter’s initial post.

Shortly after Maddie made the announcement, several of her fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on her pregnancy. “NO WAY!!! Congratulations Maddie and Caleb!!!” one person commented. Another added, “Ahhhhhhhhhhh! Surprise! Congratulations! How many weeks are you? What would be even wilder is if you have TWINS! Sending you love & prayers for a healthy pregnancy & baby #4!”

Meanwhile, others reflected on how Maddie’s pregnancy could pay tribute to her late brother, Robert Garrison Brown. Garrison died at the age of 25 in March after he committed suicide.

“I believe Garrison will be part of this baby in some way, somehow. They knew each other in heaven before the baby came to you,” one person wrote, and someone else chimed in, “Congrats! I can’t help but think Garrison is sending your family so much new and needed joy for the month of march. I hope it brings your family comfort during that time.”

Maddie married Caleb, 37, in 2016. They are already the parents to son Axel, 7, and daughters Evie, 5, and Josephine, 19 months.

The TLC personality revealed that she’s growing her family just one week after she announced she’s launching a new flower farm business with Janelle and Caleb.

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

Janelle shared the news in an Instagram post on September 22, which showed herself, Maddie and Caleb wearing T-shirts that sported different versions of the business’ logo and name, Taeda Farms.

“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you — TAEDA FARMS!” the mother of six wrote in the caption. “We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up. It’s definitely not always glamorous — there’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way — but every single step is getting us closer to something truly special. We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all!”

After urging her fans to follow the business’ Instagram page, she invited her followers to join them on their journey as the business grows. “If you’d like to support us as we get started, we have some T-shirts with our brand motto, ‘Building beauty from the ground up,’” Janelle continued. “We poured a lot of thought into them, and they represent everything this journey means to us.”